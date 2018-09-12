Tree Lighting Ceremony To Offer Ice Sculpting Specials

OSWEGO – The theme for this year’s Oswego Christmas Tree ceremony is “Ice Sculpting.”

This will be done by the Ice Farm of Syracuse.

They are taking orders from individuals or businesses who would like to have an ice sculpture displayed at Civic Plaza during the city’s tree lighting event on December 1.

They will sculpt your logo or design and put your name on it in color if you choose.

Please contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or [email protected] for more information and pricing on the ice sculptures.

