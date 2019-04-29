Tree Seedlings Distributed At Leighton for Earth Day

Leighton Elementary School students recently celebrated Earth Day by accepting their own Norway spruce trees from the 2019 Plant-A Tree Program.

Each student received a set of directions on how to plant and take care of his or her new tree.

The seedlings were also offered to students throughout the Oswego City School District, thanks to the efforts of the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County’s 4-H Program.

Funding was provided by Exelon Generation and the Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

