Trinity Plans Craft Show, BBQ

OSWEGO – Trinity Catholic School will hold its annual Craft Show and BBQ on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in St. Paul’s Church Hall.

The event will feature a fine array of gift items from local crafters and vendors.

A selection of LuLaRoe clothing will be available at drastically discounted prices.

The kitchen will be open throughout the day serving homemade turkey soup, chili, sandwiches, apple dumplings and fried dough.

Raffle tickets will be available for this beautiful quilt and pillow set made by Kathleen Moylan.

