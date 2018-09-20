Go to ...
RSS Feed

September 20, 2018

Search Oswego County Today

Trinity Plans Craft Show, BBQ

Written by Contributor, Sep 20, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO – Trinity Catholic School will hold its annual Craft Show and BBQ on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in St. Paul’s Church Hall.

Shown are (in front) Liam Bond, Brody Burdick, Anna Koskowski, Devon Bond and Kaelyn Bond. (In back) Tyler Huynh, Xavier Burdick, Shane Bond, Peyton Bond and Paiton Colucci.

Shown are (in front) Liam Bond, Brody Burdick, Anna Koskowski, Devon Bond and Kaelyn Bond. (In back) Tyler Huynh, Xavier Burdick, Shane Bond, Peyton Bond and Paiton Colucci.

The event will feature a fine array of gift items from local crafters and vendors.

A selection of LuLaRoe clothing will be available at drastically discounted prices.

The kitchen will be open throughout the day serving homemade turkey soup, chili, sandwiches, apple dumplings and fried dough.

Raffle tickets will be available for this beautiful quilt and pillow set made by Kathleen Moylan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: