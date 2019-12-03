Trinity’s Students, Staff Sock Out Cancer

OSWEGO – The staff and students at Trinity Catholic School recently participated in a Sock Out Cancer Day.

Students and staff each received a pair of striped socks, which represented all the different colors of cancer.

The school joined in prayer remembering those who are suffering from all forms of the disease.

Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit initiative which assists families with non-medical necessities such as transportation, food, and housing expenses while their loved one is sick.

All of the money raised will benefit patients in Oswego County.

