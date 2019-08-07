Triple 35 Lap Modified Features Plus $1,000 To Win Late Models August 10 At Fulton Speedway

Fulton, NY – This Saturday, August 10, there will be a huge night of racing on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway presented by Ehrlich Pest Control and Parratt-Wolff Inc.

If you love Modifieds, Fulton is the place to be when the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will slug it out in triple 35-lap features.

Adding to the exciting night of speed will be the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models as they will be racing for $1,000-to-win presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores. For this race it will not be by handicapping but a draw at the pit gate.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will also be racing, making for a home run night of fast, affordable, family fun at the speedway.

Adult grandstand admission is $16 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

(Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (532) 32R – Ron Davis III (442) 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (434) 2R – Rob Bellinger (412) 15 – Todd Root (394).

(Sportsman) – 60 – Jackson Gill (594) 3 – Chris Mackey (568) 31 – Corey Barker (556) 38 – Zach Sobotka (550) 8 – Alan Fink (541).

(Late Models) – 91 – Chad Homan (1,088) 10 – Chris Fleming (1,059) 81 – Bret Belden (1,025) 3x – Kevan Cook (1,009) 160 – Max Hill (994).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome new sponsor Parratt-Wolff, Inc.located at 5789 Fisher, Rd. In East Syracuse, NY.

Parratt-Wolff is now in its second generation of management. Having grown, matured and evolved into an employee-owned company, we are proudly continuing the service and know-how that has been our trademark since our founding.

Our technical expertise allows us to provide services unimagined when the firm was launched in 1969. Since that time, our company has evolved into a well-known, highly respected provider of specialty contract drilling services. All of our geotechnical drilling is performed under strict compliance with ASTM Standards.

We have grown to a company of three offices, 55 employees and we now own over 40 major pieces of field equipment. We service clients from Maine to Florida and as far west as Michigan. Our growth is the result of solid management, dedicated field professionals and the repeat business of our many, satisfied clients.

Despite all the changes, some things remain the same at Parratt-Wolff….an unwavering commitment to delivering consistently high-quality work, on schedule and at a competitive price.

To see all of the drilling services they offer go to www.pwinc.com or call 800-782-7260.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-877-458-5520. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages.

