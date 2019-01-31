Trisha House Named to the Champlain College Dean’s List

BURLINGTON, VT — Trisha House of Cleveland, NY, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

House is majoring in Business Management.

Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates.

