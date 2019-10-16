Trivia Night Benefit Nov. 1 to Feed Hungry Children

OSWEGO – Local Blessings in a Backpack programs will hold its fourth annual “Count Your Blessings” Trivia Night on Nov. 1, at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

The joint fundraiser will help provide weekend meals and snacks to around 600 of the most needy children attending Fulton and Oswego schools.

Matthew Reitz of The Palladium-Times will ask the trivia questions as eight-member teams compete.

Crystal Flack of Blessings in a Backpack will emcee the evening, which will include a silent auction and raffle.

Last year, about 150 people participated.

Tickets are available at the West First Street branch of Pathfinder Bank in Oswego or by calling 315-297-7802.

Cost is $30 to play, or $15 to attend.

Light snacks are included, and a cash bar will be available.

Last day to register is Oct. 25.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 7 p.m.

The Elks Lodge is at 132 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.

Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization with a mission of helping to end childhood hunger.

Each week, shelf-stable, easy-to-prepare food is sent home to students who are on the free or reduced-price lunch program.

In Oswego and Fulton the program provides weekend food to hundreds of needy schoolchildren.

The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, West Fifth and Cayuga streets in Oswego, sponsors the Oswego program, with assistance from many organizations, including Grace Lutheran Church.

Prince of Peace Church on Gillespie Road in Fulton sponsors the Fulton program.

All proceeds of Nov. 1 Trivia Night will go to feed hungry bellies in the two cities.

Every $80 raised or donated feeds a needy child on weekends for an entire school year.

For more information, call 315-297-7802.

