Troopers Investigate a Car/Pedestrian Crash in Oswego County

State Police in Hastings are investigating a car/pedestrian crash that occurred Monday, January 6 on Sand Ridge Road in the town of Schroeppel/

The investigation has revealed, a 2019 Subaru, operated by Benjamin S. Taylor, 23, from Syracuse, was traveling south on County Route 10 in the town of Schroeppel when he struck, 30-year-old, Samantha R. Wightman/

She was walking in the roadway attempting to remove her dog from the roadway. The animal had been struck by another vehicle.

Wightman was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is listed in serious condition.

