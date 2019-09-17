Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash In West Monroe

WEST MONROE – On September 12, State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Route 37 and County Route 32 in the town of West Monroe.

A 2000 Chrysler Concorde, operated by David M. Brown, 70, from Central Square, was making a left turn from County Route 32 onto County Route 37 when he entered into the path of a 1995 Honda Civic that was traveling south on County Route 37.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Roxanne E. House, 68, from Mallory, NY, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for internal injuries.

Brown was transported to the VA hospital in Syracuse for evaluation.

On September 16, House succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the official cause of death to be complications from blunt force trauma.

Brown was issued tickets for Failure to yield the right of way and Unregistered Motor Vehicle, both violations.

The investigation is continuing.

