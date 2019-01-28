Troopers Investigate Head-On Crash

State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday (January 27) on County Route 10 in the town of Schroeppel.

The investigation has revealed, a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by DJ Shattell, 28, from Baldwinsville, was traveling southbound on County Route 10 when he crossed over into the northbound striking a 2003 Nissan Altima head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, Nathanael J. Mountain, 27, from Liverpool, and his two passengers (ages 7 and 26) were all transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Mr. Shattell was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The investigation is continuing.

