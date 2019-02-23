Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Oswego County

WEST MONROE – State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on County Route 37 in the town of West Monroe.

On Friday, February 22, at 10:30 p.m., State Trooper Nathan Horner was on patrol and traveling northbound on County Route 37 when he observed a man lying in the northbound lane of the roadway.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was also located off of the west shoulder, facing northbound, unoccupied, and still running.

The preliminary investigation has revealed, a 16-year-old driver was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on County Route 37 when he was distracted by the Jeep off the roadway and unable to avoid striking the decedent, according to the police report.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the 77-year-old man was lying in the roadway.

It appears he exited the Jeep Wrangler and left the vehicle in drive and it ultimately came to rest just off the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the decedent is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The roadway was closed for several hours while State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police was assisted at the scene by the Brewerton Fire Department.

