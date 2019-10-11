Troopers Recover Stolen Handgun Following a Traffic Stop on 481

VOLNEY – On October 1, at 4:14 a.m., State Police in Fulton conducted a traffic stop of a 2015 Kia Optima on State Route 481 in the town of Volney for speeding.

During the traffic stop, Troopers Crosier and Smith discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen three days earlier in the town of Richland.

The operator of the vehicle, Frank C. Christian, 51, from Richland, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, a class “A” misdemeanor and released on an appearance ticket.

A passenger in the vehicle, Stephan L. Grimes, 39, from Syracuse, was found to possess a stolen (loaded) 9mm handgun.

Grimes was subsequently arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C-felony), and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E- felony).

Grimes was arraigned in the town of Volney Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail.

