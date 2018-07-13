Truck, Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

PALERMO – At about 6 p.m. today (July 12), the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup truck, motorcycle motor vehicle accident in the town of Palermo on State Route 3.

Palermo fire responded with Mcfee ambulance.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Mcfee ambulance to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.

The driver of the truck was ticketed.

The accident is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

