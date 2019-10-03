Trunk and Treat Event Scheduled

OSWEGO – Children aged infant to 12 years are invited to Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive (next to the Middle School) in Oswego on October 27 from 3-5 p.m. to participate, at no charge, in Trunk and Treat.

Vehicles, with their trunks open, will be backed up to the sidewalk near the church entrance.

Children are invited to walk on the sidewalk and receive treats.

Children may dress in costume and are asked to bring their own containers.

Parking is available in the church parking lot.

Parents are asked to walk with their children from the parking lot to the treat area.

Call the church office at 315-343-3480 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...