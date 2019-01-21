Try The Oswego YMCA – January 28 To February 10

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will kick off “Try the Y” membership drive on January 28 for new and returning members.

During this membership drive participants can “Try the Y” any three days from January 28 through February 10.

For anyone who joins the Y between January 28 through February 28 the join fee will be waived.

This cost savings will be available to all new and returning members.

In addition, all who sign up for a membership during this time will be entered in a drawing to win one month of membership.

Come “Try the Y” and see all that we have to offer.

The three-day passes can be used any three days during this membership drive.

With this pass, visitors can enjoy any of the more than 60 group exercise classes that the Y has weekly, have access to the fitness center, as well as child and family programing.

There will also be free child care available to parents and guardians in our new Play and Learn Center while they work out.

The Y is encouraging existing members to bring a friend to “Try the Y.”

Each time members bring in a potential new member during the membership drive both the member and their guest will be entered in the drawing for a free one-month membership.

As well if an Oswego YMCA member brings someone in to Try the Y and they join both the member and their friend will receive a 20% discount on their membership (must pre-paid three or more months in advance; no refunds).

When you join the Y, you join more than a gym.

You join a community of friends, family and neighbors focused on improving their well-being.

The Y serves thousands of people each year and offers programs and services in three key areas: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Everyone is welcome at the Y.

