Two Arrested For Thefts Of Children’s Home Meal Deliveries

OSWEGO COUNTY – Following closure of the schools amid the COVID-19 [pandemic], food deliveries have been made by school district bus drivers to the families of students in need.

At the end of March, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that some of the deliveries were being stolen from outside the homes before families had a chance to retrieve them. An investigation followed.

Today, April 10, Lucas W. Koch and David W. Abbott II were arrested and charged with Petit Larceny in connection with the thefts. Koch and Abbott were issued appearance tickets and are to appear in CAP Court at a later date.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that persons arrested for crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“During these uncertain times communities are stepping up to help each other and our schools are delivering meals for our kids,” said Sheriff Don Hilton in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately some in our community choose to prey on school children who are simply waiting for their meal to eat. I am proud that our department was able to track, identify and arrest these individuals.”

