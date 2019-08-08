Two New Art Exhibitions Announced

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of two new art exhibitions.

These two shows will be held at the Oswego Civic Arts Center located across from Fort Ontario.

The opening reception will be from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

This reception is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will be served.

Humonics, by Larry Rapshaw, an exhibition of drawing, painting and digital imagery will be shown on the second floor in the Timothy McHenry Gallery.

Rapshaw has been an art and music teacher in Upstate New York since 1972.

His artwork speaks to the power of people to understand themselves through introspection and to help one another by working in harmony – the way that harmonics work in music.

The show in the first-floor Jo Hyse Gallery will be a display of digital imagery by Ellen Gerberich.

This exhibition, called Celestial Influences, brings experience in painting and photography together to celebrate the signs of the zodiac.

Gerberich lives in Sterling, where she runs Nature’s Palette Photography Art.

Both shows run until September 1.

The Arts Center is located at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street in Oswego.

Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The gallery can also be open by appointment.

For more information, call 216-6782 or visit www.oswegoarts.org.

