Two New Primary Care Physicians Join Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Health welcomes Meaghan Primm, MD and Andrew Rogall MD to its Fulton PrimeCare office, located at the Fulton Medical Office Building, 522 S. Fourth St. in Fulton, where both will deliver care to those of all ages.

Both Dr. Primm and Dr. Rogall recently completed their family medicine residency at Louisiana State University (LSU) in addition to receiving their medical degrees from Saba University, School of Medicine, located in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Dr. Rogall was also Chief Resident for two years while at LSU.

“During my family medicine residency, I found I liked everything involved in the specialty, from providing women’s health and prenatal care to ensuring older patients received the care they need,” Dr. Primm said. “The specialty also offers the opportunity for me to get to know my patients as I provide care to them.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Oswego Health and providing care for the whole family,” stated Dr. Rogall. “I enjoy being a part of the shared decision making when it comes to family medicine and Oswego County seems like the perfect fit.”

Now accepting new patients at PrimeCare in Fulton, Dr. Primm and Dr. Rogall will join Ouano Joselito, MD, Nicole Brubaker, NP, and Tyanna Bergeron, NP, to deliver care to those from birth through maturity.

