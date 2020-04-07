Two Oswego County Residents Die From COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department sent out the following press release today. The Oswego County Health Department was informed on April 7, 2020 that two Oswego County adults have died from COVID-19 in a hospital in a neighboring county.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these patients,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “While we have anticipated and prepared for the spread of coronavirus to our county, the deaths are an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this disease, and something that we never wanted to see.”

County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that out of respect for the families’ privacy, it is the department’s policy to release no additional information about the patients.

“We are working with our state and local partners to limit the impacts of this disease in our community,” said Huang. “Most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms. However, elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious complications.”

Legislature Chairman Weatherup emphasizes that social distancing is the most important thing that people can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, COVID-19 will continue to spread in our county.”

The County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard contains current information about COVID-19 across Oswego County. Visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or the dashboard at https://coronavirus-oswegocounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.

“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” said Huang. “If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.”

Another update on the statistics of COVID-19 in the county will be posted later today.

It is imperative that people:

Stay home.

Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.

Keep six feet from other people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

More information about COVID-19 may be found at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or by calling the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

