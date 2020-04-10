Two Oswego Natives Reenlist In State National Guard

LATHAM, NY. – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Pfc. Aidan McGreevy from Oswego, New York, (zip code 13126) reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Spc. Shawn Boni from Oswego, New York, (zip code 13126) reenlisted to continue service with the 1427th Transportation Company.

“It’s great to see Soldiers staying in the Army and continuing to serve their State and Nation in the New York Army National Guard,” Shields said. “The most important Army asset we have is the individual Soldier. The dedication, skills, and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable.”

“By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard they directly contribute to our nation’s security and to the governor’s ability to respond to disasters, all while building a bright future for their family through the Guard’s retirement, education, and health insurance programs,” Shields said.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

