Tyler Art Gallery to Host 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

OSWEGO — The 57th edition of the popular SUNY Oswego Juried Student Exhibition will open Feb. 4 in Tyler Art Gallery.

An opening reception, free and open to the public, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the gallery on the first floor of Tyler Hall. The exhibition will run through Feb. 16.

The exhibition is open to any SUNY Oswego student in any artistic media. The Feb. 7 reception includes a 5:45 p.m. ceremony to announce awards and cash prizes. Among others, awards include Presidential and Student Association purchase prizes by which student artworks are added to the college’s permanent collection.

Caroline Hayward is the juror of the 57th annual Juried Student Exhibition. Hayward is a SUNY Oswego alumna, having graduated in 2013 with a bachelor of fine arts with a concentration in ceramics, and a minor in art history.

Hayward received a number of awards during her time attending Oswego, including a Presidential Purchase Award at the 48th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. Hayward has since worked as an art director, and currently works as an experiential design manager in the New York City area.

Tyler Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. It is closed Mondays, during college breaks and holidays.

For more information, visit oswego.edu/tyler-art-gallery or call 315-312-2112.

