Tyler Trump Wins First Career Fulton Speedway Modified Feature

FULTON, NY – There is a high level of excitement when you get to see a first-time winner.

That excitement level gets turned up even more when a first-time winner holds off an onslaught from winning veteran drivers in the Modifieds.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway when Tyler Trump, behind the wheel of his Collectibles Galore, No9x raced in heavy lapped traffic while holding off first Tom Sears Jr. and then held off furious late race challenges from Tim Sears Jr. for a hard-fought, first ever DIRTcar Modified win on the ‘Highbanks’ with loud cheers from the grandstand when he pulled into victory lane.

Other winners on Stirling Lubricants/Champion Race Oil night were, Matt Janczuk, Mike Phelps, Chris Mackey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Chad Homan (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Cody Manitta (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).

AJ Kingsley and Tyler Trump brought the 26-car starting field down to the green with Trump grabbing the early lead in the 35-lap Modified feature.

With racing two and three wide throughout the field Trump and Bobby Herrington were in a two-car breakaway battle for the lead while behind the top-two, Kingsley, Tom Sears Jr. and Dave Marcuccilli had a tight race in the top-five until lap 12 when the yellow would wave.

Trump would see his lead grow to about 15 car-lengths on lap 15 over Sears when suddenly second place running Herrington suddenly slowed pulling into the infield.

By lap 20 Trump was still on rails out front running the topside of the speedway. Behind Trump, Tom Sears and Tim Sears looked for a way to close on the leader.

With 10 laps to go Trump was still setting a quick pace out front as he started putting cars down a lap with both Sears still within striking distance of Trump. Kingsley and rapidly closing Larry Wight raced in fourth and fifth.

With 5 laps remaining, Trump’s pace was slowed by heavy lapped traffic and that allowed Tom Sears and Tim Sears to close right in on the leader’s back bumper.

With 2 laps to go it was Tim Sears Jr. turn to take a run at Trump while still in traffic. Sears threw everything he had at Trump, even pulling alongside of Trump in turns one and two. Trump didn’t get rattled and won the battle by a slim 0.348 of a second going under the checkers for his first career win at the speedway. Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight who started deep in the field, Tom Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III finished third through fifth.

The June 1 25-lap Sportsman holdover feature two was run Saturday night.

Jimmy Moyer would lead the opening lap with Mike Button driving into the lead one lap later.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Button still led but he now had Mike Phelps racing alongside of him with Phelps taking the lead when the two exited turn four just before a yellow.

Once in the lead there was no stopping Mike Phelps as he cruised to his first win of the season by 2.3 seconds over Mike Button. Bob Henry Jr., Zach Sobotka and Corey Barker came home third through fifth.

With 53 Sportsman signed in the pits for the regularly scheduled race night, two 25-lap features were run.

In the first feature Joe Kline would lead the opening lap with Tom Juno going to the lead one lap later on a restart.

Juno was fast out front holding a half-a-straightaway lead by lap 5 as Kline, Moyer, Wade Chrisman and AJ Miller were having a tight battle for second through fifth.

With 10 laps to go Juno held the biggest lead of the race while behind him Matt Janczuk, Chrisman and Miller ran under a blanket inside the top-five.

Over the final laps Janczuk was fast on the topside of the speedway cutting into Juno’s lead and would drive into the lead on lap 21. Once out front Janczuk would cruise to his fourth win in eight starts. Tom Juno, AJ Miller, Corey Barker and Tyler Corcoran finished a strong second through fifth.

In the second feature Torrey Stoughtenger would lead the opening 3 laps before Jessica Power and Amy Holland both went by the leader to take over the top-two positions.

Holland would get a great run off the bottom groove exiting turn-four to be scored the new leader by inches at the flag stand on lap 6.

Still running the bottom Holland would open a ten-car length lead on lap 10, leaving Power, Chris Mackey, Mike Button and Jackson Gill to race for top-five positions.

With 10 laps to go Holland still led but now had Mackey rapidly cutting into her lead racing the topside of the speedway. Gill, Power and Button were still within striking distance of the top-two just before a yellow slowed the pace.

After catching Holland, Mackey drove into the lead on lap 17, but the pass was negated when the yellow flag waved. On the restart Mackey drove by Holland again to be scored the new leader.

Once out-front Chris Mackey had a tough fight to the victory having to hold off challenges from Amy Holland winning by a slim 0.411 of a second at the checkers. Jackson Gill, Alan Fink and Jessica Power finished third through fifth.

The roofs came off the RUSH Late Models for their 20-lap topless feature.

Max Hill would take the lead at the drop of the green and would still be showing the way out front on lap 5 over Kevan Cook and Sean Beardsley as Kyle Sopaz and Chad Homan raced for fourth and fifth keeping the leaders within sight.

On lap 9 Cook would take the lead with Homan moving into second with Homan blasting into the lead one lap later.

Over the second half of the race Homan was a man on a mission as he drove away from the field for a 8.1 seconds lead at the finish for his fourth win of 2019. Max Hill, Chris Fleming, Kyle Sopaz and Dale Caswell finished second through fifth.

The 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature would see Payton Talbot lead until a yellow on lap 4. Cody Manitta would take the lead on the restart and then would lead the rest of the way winning by 2.1 seconds over Talbot. Ed Lukas, Pat Nolan and Dave Brown would bring home top-five finishes.

As the old commercial used to say, “You can buy a ticket but you’ll only need the edge,” and that excitement plays out this Saturday, August 3rd presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

Saturday, the wait will be over, as the highly anticipated World-Famous Trailer Race of Destruction will hit the ‘Highbanks.’ Get ready for crunching metal, flying fiberglass and whatever materials the competitors have on their trailers ready to take out the competition and to be the last trailer attached in the $1,000-to-win event.

A full high-speed race card of Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will fill your need for speed before the chaos & mayhem of the trailer race.

Before the night’s racing, everyone is invited to get up close to the race cars and meet the drivers of the big horsepower beasts for autographs, driver giveaways and take photos at the fan favorite and popular, ‘Fan Fest’ in the midway behind the grandstands at about 6:30 p.m. after on track hot laps.

Have you always wondered what goes on in a pit area during a race night? Saturday will be your chance with Billy Whittaker pitting his Modified in the midway for the entire race night.

All that race night excitement is a family affordable $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free to the grandstand. Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant.

Grandstands Open – 5 p.m.

Midway Fan Fest – about 6:30 p.m.

Racing hits the speedway – 7 p.m.

Mark you calendar for Saturday, August 10th as the racing excitement continues when the ground pounding, grandstand shaking, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will compete in the highly anticipated Triple-35-Lap Features.

Joining the Modifieds will be DIRTcar Sportsman, RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

The Fulton Speedway is located on Route 57 just minutes south of the city of Fulton.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook and Twitter pages.

