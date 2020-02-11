Type 1 Diabetes ‘Snack & Chat’ Program Planned This March

OSWEGO – T1D Oswego County will host its next program entitled “Snack & Chat” on March 4 at CITI Boces in Mexico.

The program is geared towards children and parents/adults focusing on simple snack prep as well as a Q&A with healthcare and nutrition professionals.

One guest stated for the event offering advice, tips, and personal experiences is Registered Nurse and new mom who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 2, Sara King.

“We are so happy to have Sara joining us for this event to share her experiences, challenges, and outlook on living with T1D,” T1D Oswego County member Susan Callaway said. “Working in the healthcare field, and with the recent birth of her child, Sara has a perspective of what her life has endured while living with type 1 that many can learn from.”

This “connections” event is the first of a series in 2020 focusing on topics based on feedback from the T1D community.

“Snack & Chat” will take place at 6 p.m. at CITI Boces in Mexico.

Other events in 2020 include; Connecting to Summer Fun with Type 1 on June 6, From Home to School with Type 1 Diabetes on September 3 and Tech The Halls with T1D Technology on November 4.

Call 315-349-3452 to reserve a spot for the event.

To learn more about T1D Oswego County and its mission of bringing together the type 1 diabetes community while providing local opportunities to connect and support each other, visit its facebook page T1D Oswego County.

