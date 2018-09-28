Tyrrell Reenlists in New York Army National Guard

LATHAM, NY — Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Specialist Stanley Tyrrell from Oswego has reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion.

“New Yorkers count on our Citizen Soldiers to be ready and be there when disaster strikes,” German said. “And our nation counts on our Soldiers when duty calls for overseas service. I congratulate our members for choosing to stay in service and striking that balance between military duties, education or employment commitments and family obligations.”

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

