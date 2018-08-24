U.S. Army and The Port City Partner Up

OSWEGO, NY – Historic Oswego wrote another chapter in its centuries old relationship with the U.S. Army.

Representatives from the Army and the city of Oswego signed a partnership agreement today (August 23) as part of the Army’s Partnership for Youth Success program.

The ceremony was attended by several elected city and county officials and members of the public – several of whom were themselves veterans.

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes.

The partnership will guarantee U.S. Army veterans a job interview when they apply for any city government job opportunity, Mayor Billy Barlow explained.

The veterans represent “the very best of the United States of America and it will only be advantageous to our local government and the Oswego community to include you in our workforce,” Barlow said.

The PaYS Program provides America’s youth with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.

“The city of Oswego is proud to partner with the United States Army and join the PaYS program to offer our nation’s veterans employment opportunities following their brave service to our country,” Mayor Barlow told the huge crowd gathered for the event outside City Hall in Civic Plaza. “I believe offering our military personnel real employment opportunities after they serve our country is the least any local government can do to thank and properly repay them for their service to our country. City government will surely benefit from this partnership as our military personnel and veterans leave the military equipped with the finest skills and attributes.”

“The city of Oswego has a long, proud history of their sons and daughters serving this nation,” Lieutenant Commander Bryan Killbride said. “Just as important as that is the city’s proud legacy of welcoming home its veterans and having them apply those skills they learned in the military in the service of their community.”

The program is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline, and work ethic that military service members bring to a business, he said.

“This program is part of a long-term U.S. Army effort to help soldiers forge professional relationships with businesses and encourage business owners to look to the Army as a plentiful and reliable recruiting source,” Killbride said. “It will provide you with soldiers that are better prepared to serve this community; you’ll get access to a highly qualified, disciplined professional when they come in that door for that interview. Together, we can build a better Oswego.”

“Our local government will only improve by employing more military veterans and any person who serves in the military and wishes to continue serving the public by working for a local, municipal government deserves the opportunity and I am honored to provide this opportunity by entering this great partnership with the U.S. Army,” the mayor agreed.

The initiative set forth today is an extraordinary honor for the city of Oswego, the mayor said.

“As your mayor, it is an honor to be a part of this relationship. My heart swells with pride and gratitude having been afforded the opportunity for our municipality to acknowledge and assist the men and women who have served our country, protected our freedoms, ensured our liberty and reflect our flag selflessly, diligently and honorably,” he added.

“As mayor, I feel that affording our veterans a job opportunity with the city of Oswego and using the PaYS program for guaranteeing them an interview for any job in which they apply is not only the right thing to do for all parties involved, ot is the least we can do in an attempt to thank and repay the brave men and women who have served our country,” Barlow said. “Our local government will only improve by employing more military veterans. The city of Oswego is one proud, patriotic community in an exceptional and grateful nation.”

Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 700 employers have partnered with the program.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

