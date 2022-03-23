Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 3/14/2022

Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: BEELES, ALEXANDER M
Address: 501 SENECA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/04/93
Arrest Number: 5839
Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5842
Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:05:43 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5840
Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5843
Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:06:20 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5841
Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5844
Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:04:01 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5842
Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5845
Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:05:17 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER C Jr
Address: 158 S 6TH ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/26/00
Arrest Number: 5877
Time/Date: 14:04:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5880
Loc. of Arrest: 158 S 6TH ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
14:15:00 03/17/22 AM109 V0 (135) OWNING/HARBORING UNLICEN DOG
Inmate Name: BROADWELL, SEAN R
Address: 11274 BONTA BRIDGE RD, CATO, NY
Birth Date: 09/10/98
Arrest Number: 5868
Time/Date: 21:04:22 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5871
Loc. of Arrest: 216 CAYUGA ST; VFW FULTON Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:04:00 03/17/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
Inmate Name: COGAN, JESSE LEE
Address: 828 HOLLY DR APT E60, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/21/92
Arrest Number: 5902
Time/Date: 22:25:12 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5905
Loc. of Arrest: 723 W BROADWAY; LAKEVIEW LANES
Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
22:15:12 03/19/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE
22:15:12 03/19/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST
Arrest Number: 5907
Time/Date: 23:30:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5910
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
23:25:00 03/19/22 PL145.14 BM3 (2153) CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD
Inmate Name: COYLE, EDWARD R
Address: 8727 WHITING RD, CICERO, NY
Birth Date: 05/16/78
Arrest Number: 5822
Time/Date: 18:10:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5825
Loc. of Arrest: SR 481 & SR 31 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
04:13:00 10/05/21 PL220.16.07 BF3 (2469) CPCS-3RD:METH- INTENT TO SELL
04:13:00 10/05/21 PL265.03 CF2 (7471) CRIM POSSESSION WEAPON-2ND DEG
04:13:00 10/05/21 PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411) CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL
04:13:00 10/05/21 PL265.01.04 AM4 (8146) CRIM POSS WEAPON 4-CONV FELON
Inmate Name: DEAN, TAMMY R
Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 01/02/69
Arrest Number: 5844
Time/Date: 15:59:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5847
Loc. of Arrest: 364 W 3RD ST S ;DOWNSTAIRS Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:18:09 03/16/22 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH
Inmate Name: DERBY, MICHELLE M
Address: 3400 CORT 6, NEW HAVEN, NY
Birth Date: 02/03/82
Arrest Number: 5865
Time/Date: 16:05:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5868
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457) CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL
17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411) CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL
17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.50.03 AM2 (5301) CRIM USE DRUG PARA-2ND:SCALES
Inmate Name: FERRIS, KENNETH C
Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/15/71
Arrest Number: 5904
Time/Date: 01:30:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5907
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:51:19 01/25/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5906
Time/Date: 01:30:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5909
Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:56:32 01/25/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: FULLER, KATIE ANN
Address: 22 MAPLEHURST DR, PHOENIX, NY
Birth Date: 11/14/79
Arrest Number: 5886
Time/Date: 20:50:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5889
Loc. of Arrest: 6 AIRPORT RD Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:02:51 03/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: HALL, JARID JOSEPH
Address: 14 WHITAKER RD, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/29/94
Arrest Number: 5874
Time/Date: 06:47:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5877
Loc. of Arrest: 817 S 4TH ST; CLIFFS MARKET Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:40:08 02/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: HEMINGWAY, DIANA RUTH
Address: 89 MULLEN RD, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/15/93
Arrest Number: 5846
Time/Date: 16:45:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5849
Loc. of Arrest: 323 ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
07:30:00 03/16/22 PL120.05.02 DF2 (2024) ASLT W/INT CAUSE PH INJ W/WEAP
07:30:00 03/16/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
07:30:00 03/16/22 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE
Inmate Name: HILL, DAVID A
Address: 557 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/25/70
Arrest Number: 5792
Time/Date: 10:17:00 03/14/22 Booking Number: 5795
Loc. of Arrest: 557 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:42:23 02/17/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Arrest Number: 5794
Time/Date: 10:17:00 03/14/22 Booking Number: 5797
Loc. of Arrest: 557 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
17:21:00 04/26/21 PL165.40 AM5 (4798) CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP-5TH
Inmate Name: HOFFMANN, ANDREW JOHN
Address: 121 3RD STREET, AKRON, PA
Birth Date: 07/24/75
Arrest Number: 5831
Time/Date: 02:53:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5834
Loc. of Arrest: 10BLK W FIRST ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD
02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF
02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNE
Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 08/14/78
Arrest Number: 5808
Time/Date: 01:38:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5811
Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
03:34:42 03/10/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: KENT, JACKSON MAKYNZIE Address: 879 HANNIBAL ST; APT B, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 03/19/98
Arrest Number: 5890
Time/Date: 21:54:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5893
Loc. of Arrest: 317 W 1ST ST S; PIZZA HUT Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0511.03A1 EF1 (8303) AGG UNLIC OPER 1 – ALCOHOL
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE
21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
Inmate Name: LEDGER, KENNETH N
Address: 200 HANNIBAL ST; APT 5, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/13/73
Arrest Number: 5854
Time/Date: 23:47:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5857
Loc. of Arrest: 200 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:35:00 03/16/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5856
Time/Date: 23:47:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5859
Loc. of Arrest: 200 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:35:00 03/16/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: LEE, JACOB E
Address: 224 BACKFOURTY LANE, BERNICE, LA
Birth Date: 04/21/00
Arrest Number: 5893
Time/Date: 01:40:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5896
Loc. of Arrest: S 1ST ST & S 4TH ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD
01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF
01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
Inmate Name: LOFTUS, DAVID L
Address: 128 TUG HILL RD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY
Birth Date: 04/02/81
Arrest Number: 5869
Time/Date: 00:10:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5872
Loc. of Arrest: 25 SCHENCK ST; ONEIDA ST BRIDGE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:02:20 03/18/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
00:02:20 03/18/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD
Inmate Name: MELLOTT, BRITTON J
Address: 828 HOLLY DR; APT C-35, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 06/28/84
Arrest Number: 5878
Time/Date: 09:56:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5881
Loc. of Arrest: 828 HOLLY DR ; C35 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:56:00 03/17/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: MERRILL, TIFFANY LYNN
Address: 323 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/27/88
Arrest Number: 5866
Time/Date: 17:43:38 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5869
Loc. of Arrest: 9 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:31:00 03/17/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: NORTON, CHEYENNE D
Address: 268 GUERNSEY RD, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 06/21/02
Arrest Number: 5870
Time/Date: 01:01:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5873
Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK S 4TH ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1192.0A I0 (6336) OPERAT MV CONSUM ALC LS THN 21
00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM
00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1163.0C I0 (5765) ILL SIGNAL:STOP/SLOW
Inmate Name: PITTSLEY, JOSHUA F
Address: 231 DUER ST;APT 2, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/03/92
Arrest Number: 5833
Time/Date: 00:58:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5836
Loc. of Arrest: N 2ND ST & VANBUREN ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED
00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT
00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
Inmate Name: REYNOLDS, KALISTA PAIGE
Address: 6 AIRPORT RD, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 09/20/03
Arrest Number: 5879
Time/Date: 19:08:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5882
Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
03:17:22 03/18/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Arrest Number: 5880
Time/Date: 19:08:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5883
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
03:18:05 03/18/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: SCHMEER, DAKOTA P
Address: 7097 STATE ROUTE 104, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 03/07/01
Arrest Number: 5914
Time/Date: 10:53:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5917
Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; F1 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
10:35:48 03/20/22 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH
Inmate Name: SMITH, CODY MICHAEL
Address: 14 MELROSE AVE APT. 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/06/94
Arrest Number: 5819
Time/Date: 13:00:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5822
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:09:04 05/26/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: SOUTHGATE, George P
Address: 829 MIDDLE RD, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 01/04/94
Arrest Number: 5903
Time/Date: 23:08:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5906
Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY; BROADWAY BRIDGE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY
22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE
22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL
22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF
Inmate Name: SWANSON, WARREN D
Address: 125 MARTVILLE RD, MARTVILLE, NY
Birth Date: 03/17/97
Arrest Number: 5871
Time/Date: 02:19:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5874
Loc. of Arrest: 1013 EMERY ST; BYRNE DAIRY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
02:15:22 03/17/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: TANNER, MARIBETH M
Address: 509 DIVISION ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/20/66
Arrest Number: 5923
Time/Date: 21:05:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5926
Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK SENECA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
Inmate Name: TOMPKINS, TIMOTHY J
Address: 103 NIAGARA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/16/91
Arrest Number: 5918
Time/Date: 22:17:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5921
Loc. of Arrest: W 4TH ST S & W BROADWAY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT
22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0511.02A1 UM2 (6839) AGG UNLIC OPER2- PREVIOUS CONV
22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
Inmate Name: TURNER, JASON ALLEN
Address: 490 MAPLE AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 06/13/77
Arrest Number: 5925
Time/Date: 09:59:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5928
Loc. of Arrest: ONEIDA VILLAGE DR & ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL1229-C.03 I0 (6613) SEAT BELT VIOLATION-DRIVER
09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS
Inmate Name: VANGORDEN, GARY D
Address: 504 W BROADWAY; Apt. 1, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 07/23/72
Arrest Number: 5894
Time/Date: 04:24:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5897
Loc. of Arrest: 504 W BROADWAY; FLOOR 1 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
02:30:00 03/19/22 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
02:30:00 03/19/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
Inmate Name: VANHORN, TROY A Address: 504 W BROADWAY; LOWER APT, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 04/09/80
Arrest Number: 5895
Time/Date: 04:17:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5898
Loc. of Arrest: 504 W BROADWAY; FLOOR 1 Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
01:40:00 03/19/22 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
01:40:00 03/19/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
01:40:00 03/19/22 PL120.13 EF1 (7304) MENACING-1ST DEGREE
Total Arrests: 40
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 03/14/22` and `23:59:59 03/20/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 03/22/22