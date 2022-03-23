Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 3/14/2022

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BEELES, ALEXANDER M

Address: 501 SENECA ST; APT 2, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/04/93

Arrest Number: 5839

Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5842

Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:05:43 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5840

Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5843

Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:06:20 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5841

Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5844

Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:04:01 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5842

Time/Date: 15:46:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5845

Loc. of Arrest: 501 SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:05:17 02/24/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER C Jr

Address: 158 S 6TH ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/26/00

Arrest Number: 5877

Time/Date: 14:04:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5880

Loc. of Arrest: 158 S 6TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:15:00 03/17/22 AM109 V0 (135) OWNING/HARBORING UNLICEN DOG

Inmate Name: BROADWELL, SEAN R

Address: 11274 BONTA BRIDGE RD, CATO, NY

Birth Date: 09/10/98

Arrest Number: 5868

Time/Date: 21:04:22 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5871

Loc. of Arrest: 216 CAYUGA ST; VFW FULTON Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:04:00 03/17/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

Inmate Name: COGAN, JESSE LEE

Address: 828 HOLLY DR APT E60, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/21/92

Arrest Number: 5902

Time/Date: 22:25:12 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5905

Loc. of Arrest: 723 W BROADWAY; LAKEVIEW LANES

Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:15:12 03/19/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

22:15:12 03/19/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

Arrest Number: 5907

Time/Date: 23:30:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5910

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:25:00 03/19/22 PL145.14 BM3 (2153) CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD

Inmate Name: COYLE, EDWARD R

Address: 8727 WHITING RD, CICERO, NY

Birth Date: 05/16/78

Arrest Number: 5822

Time/Date: 18:10:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5825

Loc. of Arrest: SR 481 & SR 31 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

04:13:00 10/05/21 PL220.16.07 BF3 (2469) CPCS-3RD:METH- INTENT TO SELL

04:13:00 10/05/21 PL265.03 CF2 (7471) CRIM POSSESSION WEAPON-2ND DEG

04:13:00 10/05/21 PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411) CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL

04:13:00 10/05/21 PL265.01.04 AM4 (8146) CRIM POSS WEAPON 4-CONV FELON

Inmate Name: DEAN, TAMMY R

Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/02/69

Arrest Number: 5844

Time/Date: 15:59:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5847

Loc. of Arrest: 364 W 3RD ST S ;DOWNSTAIRS Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:18:09 03/16/22 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Inmate Name: DERBY, MICHELLE M

Address: 3400 CORT 6, NEW HAVEN, NY

Birth Date: 02/03/82

Arrest Number: 5865

Time/Date: 16:05:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5868

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457) CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.06.01 DF5 (2411) CPCS-5TH:WITH INTENT TO SELL

17:32:32 11/28/21 PL220.50.03 AM2 (5301) CRIM USE DRUG PARA-2ND:SCALES

Inmate Name: FERRIS, KENNETH C

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/15/71

Arrest Number: 5904

Time/Date: 01:30:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5907

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:51:19 01/25/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5906

Time/Date: 01:30:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5909

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:56:32 01/25/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: FULLER, KATIE ANN

Address: 22 MAPLEHURST DR, PHOENIX, NY

Birth Date: 11/14/79

Arrest Number: 5886

Time/Date: 20:50:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5889

Loc. of Arrest: 6 AIRPORT RD Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:02:51 03/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: HALL, JARID JOSEPH

Address: 14 WHITAKER RD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/29/94

Arrest Number: 5874

Time/Date: 06:47:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5877

Loc. of Arrest: 817 S 4TH ST; CLIFFS MARKET Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:40:08 02/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: HEMINGWAY, DIANA RUTH

Address: 89 MULLEN RD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/15/93

Arrest Number: 5846

Time/Date: 16:45:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5849

Loc. of Arrest: 323 ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

07:30:00 03/16/22 PL120.05.02 DF2 (2024) ASLT W/INT CAUSE PH INJ W/WEAP

07:30:00 03/16/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

07:30:00 03/16/22 PL265.01.02 AM4 (2739) CRIM POSS WEAP-4TH:INT TO USE

Inmate Name: HILL, DAVID A

Address: 557 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/25/70

Arrest Number: 5792

Time/Date: 10:17:00 03/14/22 Booking Number: 5795

Loc. of Arrest: 557 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:42:23 02/17/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 5794

Time/Date: 10:17:00 03/14/22 Booking Number: 5797

Loc. of Arrest: 557 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

17:21:00 04/26/21 PL165.40 AM5 (4798) CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP-5TH

Inmate Name: HOFFMANN, ANDREW JOHN

Address: 121 3RD STREET, AKRON, PA

Birth Date: 07/24/75

Arrest Number: 5831

Time/Date: 02:53:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5834

Loc. of Arrest: 10BLK W FIRST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

02:53:00 03/16/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

Inmate Name: JANARO, JENIEN ROXANNE

Address: 256 S 3RD ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/14/78

Arrest Number: 5808

Time/Date: 01:38:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5811

Loc. of Arrest: 256 S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

03:34:42 03/10/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: KENT, JACKSON MAKYNZIE Address: 879 HANNIBAL ST; APT B, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 03/19/98

Arrest Number: 5890

Time/Date: 21:54:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5893

Loc. of Arrest: 317 W 1ST ST S; PIZZA HUT Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0511.03A1 EF1 (8303) AGG UNLIC OPER 1 – ALCOHOL

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE

21:36:26 03/18/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: LEDGER, KENNETH N

Address: 200 HANNIBAL ST; APT 5, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/13/73

Arrest Number: 5854

Time/Date: 23:47:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5857

Loc. of Arrest: 200 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:35:00 03/16/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5856

Time/Date: 23:47:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5859

Loc. of Arrest: 200 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:35:00 03/16/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: LEE, JACOB E

Address: 224 BACKFOURTY LANE, BERNICE, LA

Birth Date: 04/21/00

Arrest Number: 5893

Time/Date: 01:40:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5896

Loc. of Arrest: S 1ST ST & S 4TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

01:17:01 03/19/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

Inmate Name: LOFTUS, DAVID L

Address: 128 TUG HILL RD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY

Birth Date: 04/02/81

Arrest Number: 5869

Time/Date: 00:10:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5872

Loc. of Arrest: 25 SCHENCK ST; ONEIDA ST BRIDGE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:02:20 03/18/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

00:02:20 03/18/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

Inmate Name: MELLOTT, BRITTON J

Address: 828 HOLLY DR; APT C-35, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/28/84

Arrest Number: 5878

Time/Date: 09:56:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5881

Loc. of Arrest: 828 HOLLY DR ; C35 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:56:00 03/17/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: MERRILL, TIFFANY LYNN

Address: 323 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/27/88

Arrest Number: 5866

Time/Date: 17:43:38 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5869

Loc. of Arrest: 9 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:31:00 03/17/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: NORTON, CHEYENNE D

Address: 268 GUERNSEY RD, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 06/21/02

Arrest Number: 5870

Time/Date: 01:01:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5873

Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK S 4TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1192.0A I0 (6336) OPERAT MV CONSUM ALC LS THN 21

00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM

00:44:37 03/18/22 VTL1163.0C I0 (5765) ILL SIGNAL:STOP/SLOW

Inmate Name: PITTSLEY, JOSHUA F

Address: 231 DUER ST;APT 2, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/03/92

Arrest Number: 5833

Time/Date: 00:58:00 03/16/22 Booking Number: 5836

Loc. of Arrest: N 2ND ST & VANBUREN ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED

00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

00:43:53 03/16/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

Inmate Name: REYNOLDS, KALISTA PAIGE

Address: 6 AIRPORT RD, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 09/20/03

Arrest Number: 5879

Time/Date: 19:08:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5882

Loc. of Arrest: 200BLK SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

03:17:22 03/18/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Arrest Number: 5880

Time/Date: 19:08:00 03/18/22 Booking Number: 5883

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

03:18:05 03/18/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: SCHMEER, DAKOTA P

Address: 7097 STATE ROUTE 104, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/07/01

Arrest Number: 5914

Time/Date: 10:53:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5917

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; F1 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:35:48 03/20/22 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Inmate Name: SMITH, CODY MICHAEL

Address: 14 MELROSE AVE APT. 2, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/06/94

Arrest Number: 5819

Time/Date: 13:00:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5822

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:09:04 05/26/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: SOUTHGATE, George P

Address: 829 MIDDLE RD, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 01/04/94

Arrest Number: 5903

Time/Date: 23:08:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5906

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY; BROADWAY BRIDGE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY

22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL

22:50:44 03/19/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

Inmate Name: SWANSON, WARREN D

Address: 125 MARTVILLE RD, MARTVILLE, NY

Birth Date: 03/17/97

Arrest Number: 5871

Time/Date: 02:19:00 03/17/22 Booking Number: 5874

Loc. of Arrest: 1013 EMERY ST; BYRNE DAIRY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:15:22 03/17/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: TANNER, MARIBETH M

Address: 509 DIVISION ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/20/66

Arrest Number: 5923

Time/Date: 21:05:00 03/20/22 Booking Number: 5926

Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK SENECA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

21:00:00 03/20/22 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

Inmate Name: TOMPKINS, TIMOTHY J

Address: 103 NIAGARA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/16/91

Arrest Number: 5918

Time/Date: 22:17:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5921

Loc. of Arrest: W 4TH ST S & W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0511.02A1 UM2 (6839) AGG UNLIC OPER2- PREVIOUS CONV

22:07:32 03/19/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: TURNER, JASON ALLEN

Address: 490 MAPLE AVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/13/77

Arrest Number: 5925

Time/Date: 09:59:00 03/15/22 Booking Number: 5928

Loc. of Arrest: ONEIDA VILLAGE DR & ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL1229-C.03 I0 (6613) SEAT BELT VIOLATION-DRIVER

09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

09:53:51 03/15/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

Inmate Name: VANGORDEN, GARY D

Address: 504 W BROADWAY; Apt. 1, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07/23/72

Arrest Number: 5894

Time/Date: 04:24:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5897

Loc. of Arrest: 504 W BROADWAY; FLOOR 1 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:30:00 03/19/22 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

02:30:00 03/19/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

Inmate Name: VANHORN, TROY A Address: 504 W BROADWAY; LOWER APT, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/09/80

Arrest Number: 5895

Time/Date: 04:17:00 03/19/22 Booking Number: 5898

Loc. of Arrest: 504 W BROADWAY; FLOOR 1 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:40:00 03/19/22 PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479) MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

01:40:00 03/19/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

01:40:00 03/19/22 PL120.13 EF1 (7304) MENACING-1ST DEGREE

Total Arrests: 40

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 03/14/22` and `23:59:59 03/20/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 03/22/22

