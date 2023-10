HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Central School District will be holding a Regular Board of Education meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. This meeting will be held in the Dennis M. Kenney Middle School Library at 846 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074. The agenda can be found on our website at www.hannibalcsd.org

