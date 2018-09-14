Undersheriff To Talk About Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Becoming A Victim

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke hosts the next in its monthly “Learn and Lunch” event September 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in the Grand Dining Room.

Crimes targeting the older adult is a growing problem across our country.

This month, Oswego County Undersheriff Gene Sullivan will offer tips and share information on how to avoid becoming a victim of crimes targeting the older adult like telemarketing financial fraud.

“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this event, those planning to attend should call to RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 no later than September 26.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors.

On the web at www.bcommons.com.

