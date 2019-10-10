Union Endorses Deana Michaels For Fulton Mayor

To The Editor:

A new beginning is coming to the residents of the city of Fulton in January 2020.

No incumbent running for mayor allows for fresh ideas and an energetic new candidate to help revitalize the city moving forward.

The 10 million dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from New York State will start the renaissance desperately needed.

A 10-minute ride to the city of Oswego is proof what this award can do for a community when led by strong leadership.

This opportunity for new economic growth does not come around often and should not be wasted for the residents of Fulton.

On November 5, the voters have the ability to elect a mayor for the city of Fulton that can lead this revitalization.

Deana Michaels is that candidate for mayor.

Deana possesses the leadership and business skills needed to lead the city of Fulton into the future.

I am proud to announce the members of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73 endorse Deana Michaels for mayor of the city of Fulton.

Please exercise your right to vote on November 5 and elect Deana Michaels!

Patrick Carroll

Business Manager

UA Local 73

