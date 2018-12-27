United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner Announced

OSWEGO, NY – Bob Dexter was recently announced the winner of the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring.

The 14-karat white gold ring valued at $1,800 was generously donated by DuFore Jewelers in Oswego.

The local business has been an active supporter of the United Way for many years, with the Christmas Eve raffle drawing a longstanding tradition many locals look forward to.

United Way Resource Development Director Lexie Wallace said this year’s raffle generated a record high in ticket sales, raising more than $3,200 to support the United Way’s Annual Campaign.

“We cannot thank DuFore Jewelers enough for continuing to support the United Way’s mission of ending hunger, building successful youth and ensuring wellness throughout Oswego County,” said Wallace. “This partnership is truly a shining example of what can be accomplished when we live united.”

To learn more about the United Way of Greater Oswego County and the 31 local programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegountiedway.org or www.facebook.com/OswegoUnitedWay.

