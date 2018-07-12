United Way Golf Tournament a Success

FULTON, NY – Sunny skies and warm weather greeted golfers for the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Golf Tournament. Held at the Oswego Country Club the tournament featured two complete tournaments; a morning flight and an afternoon flight.

The team from Exelon Generation carded an impressive 14 under score of 57 to capture first place in the morning flight by just one stroke over the Eagle Beverage team that finished second with a score of 58.

Top individual performers in the morning flight were:

– Closest to the Pin hole #4: Phil Langlois / Deana Masuicca

– Closest to the Pin hole #12: Jeff Dewey / Deana Masuicca

– Longest Drive: Eric Davies / Tina Creso

– The Par-K Chrysler Jeep team won the putting contest with a score of 151

Skins winners in the morning flight included the AAPEX team on hole #8 and the Key Bank team on hole #15.

Burritt Motors team captured first place in the afternoon flight with a score of 58. Team TuPuc2 shot 62 to finish second.

Top individual performers in the afternoon flight were:

– Closest to the Pin hole #4 Don Ciciarelli / Heather Bush

– Closest to the Pin hole #12 Brian Daley

– Longest Drive Mike Pappa / Jocena Cook

– The Financial Partners team won the putting contest with a score of 203

Skins winners in the second flight included the Community Bank team on hole #1 and the Huhtamaki team on hole #2. Both teams donated their winnings to United Way.

“It was a perfect day for golf,” said United Way Resource Development Director Ali McGrath. “Our planning committee, under the leadership of chairperson John Nelson, did a great job making sure the event went smoothly and that everyone involved from our golfers to our volunteers enjoyed the day. The success of our golf tournament plays an important role in helping United Way fund human services programs that have a positive effect on our efforts to end hunger, help children and youth succeed and improve the overall health and well-being of our communities.”

“I extend a sincere thank you to our major sponsors; Burritt Motors, Exelon Generation Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Plant, National Grid, and Novelis; well as our corporate sponsors; Burke’s Home Center, Fulton Savings Bank, NRG, Pathfinder Bank, Dave Mirabito with Financial Partners, Penske Logistics, Quaker Chemical, NBT, and Motion Industries, and our food and beverage sponsors: Eagle Beverage, Bosco’s Food Market, the Beacon Hotel, Frito-Lay, Pepsi Beverages Co., Kinney Drugs Foundation, and Planned Results. We are very appreciative of their support and their commitment to United Way,” added McGrath.

