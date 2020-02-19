United Way Presents Oswego Country Club with the 2019 Stone Soup Champion Award

Oswego, NY – The United Way of Greater Oswego County hosted their 14th annual Stone Soup Luncheon in the fall at St. Joseph’s Parish Center sponsored by The Oswego Lions Club.

The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together individuals, agencies, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County.

Over the years it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive that local agencies rely on.

All profits and nonperishable food donations from the event were divided between three local food pantries.

Each supporter was able to vote on their favorite soup of the day provided by several local restaurants.

“We wanted to try something new this year,” said Stacey Morse, United Way Resource Development Director, “We decided on giving out an award for the ‘Stone Soup Champion’ voted on by the attendees. People really enjoyed it so we intend for it to be a tradition going forward.”

Soup donations at the event were provided by The American Foundry, Canale’s Restaurant, Oswego Country Club, Press Box, Vona’s Restaurant, and Skip’s Fish Fry.

“It was a very close race,” said Morse. “By just one vote, Oswego Country Club took home the prize with their Dill Pickle Soup!”

Other menu items were provided by C’s Market, The Broadwell’s, Bosco’s Meats, Oswego Health, Dan & Helen Hoefer, Dunkin’ East and Riverview, Price Chopper, Wal-Mart, Stewart’s Shops and Giovanni Foods.

“The amount of community support for this event has been unbelievable,” said Morse. “We truly appreciate how many local businesses and volunteers have stepped up to make this luncheon a huge success.”

The Oswego Country Club dining room is now open to the public Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m. with weekly specials. Reservations are recommended.

Catering is also available on-site or off premise.

For more information on the Oswego Country Club, its weekly specials or catering, please visit on Facebook (Oswego Country Club), on its

website (Oswegocountryclub.com), or at (315)343-1941 and ask for Tammy.

For more information about the United Way, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

