United Way to Kickoff Annual Campaign

OSWEGO, NY – United Way of Greater Oswego County officially kicks off its 2020 Annual Campaign with a breakfast at the American Foundry on Sept. 18, from 8 to 9 a.m.

This year’s theme is “United We All Win,” which United Way Resource Development Director Lexie Wallace said helps underline the collaborative nature and mission of the organization.

“When people, businesses, and organizations focus their collective power on creating positive change, they can accomplish much more than one person or organization working alone,” said Wallace. “By engaging the whole community, we aim to end hunger, build successful youth, and ensure wellness across Oswego County. In other words, we encourage everyone in our community to Live United so we can all win.”

By focusing on the most critical needs in the community and supporting solutions to address those needs, Wallace said the United Way works with partner agencies and businesses to help build a brighter future for Oswego County.

“In one year alone, United Way funded programs served more than 150,000 meals, supported more than 3,300 youth, and helped nearly 14,000 people access the tools they need to lead healthier and happier lives,” said Wallace. “This is just a small snapshot of the many services provided by our 20 partner agencies, but I think it helps illustrate just how much can be accomplished when we choose to work together.”

Members of the United Way’s Campaign Cabinet have been working hard to ensure the Campaign Kickoff breakfast is both educational and inspiring, lining up speakers from different areas of our community who will share their perspectives on the importance of working together to create change.

“Our Campaign Cabinet is made up of community leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds,” said Wallace. “They work alongside United Way staff to help plan, implement and oversee the Annual Campaign, which is our biggest fundraising effort of the year. We truly value their unique perspectives, and I believe their ideas have helped set an exciting agenda for this year’s kickoff.”

The Campaign Cabinet and United Way staff invites all community members to attend the Campaign Kickoff on Sept. 18 to hear about the United Way’s work and to learn how everyone in Oswego County can get involved with creating a brighter future for the community.

Tickets are $15 per person, and can be found by visiting www.oswegounitedway.org.

For more information call the United Way office at 315-593-1900.

