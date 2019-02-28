United Way To Recognize ‘Community Champions’

FULTON, NY – With a small office of only three full-time employees, the United Way of Greater Oswego County relies on countless community volunteers to help meet the mission of ending hunger, building successful youth and ensuring wellness across the county.

Throughout the year, volunteers offer their support in many ways, whether they contribute to the annual campaign through payroll deductions, attend special events such as the Stone Soup Luncheons or simply share information about the United Way through their own networks.

This assistance is vital to United Way operations, which is why the organization recognizes its many supporters through its annual Salute to Volunteers and Leadership Giving Luncheon.

“I am humbled by the amount of time and energy our volunteers put into supporting the United Way,” said Lexie Wallace, United Way resource development director. “They act as an extension of our office, whether they are serving as a campaign coordinator at their workplace and teaching their coworkers about the United Way, or if they are hosting a unique fundraiser to support one of our in-kind donation drives. Our work would not be possible without these community champions.”

Wallace said the annual meeting and volunteer recognition event brings together government officials, partnering nonprofit agencies, industry leaders, and leadership givers who are contributors that have given $500 or more and have become members of the United Way’s Admiral Society.

“We will also be giving out five awards this year to recognize certain individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond in supporting our mission,” said Wallace, adding the winners will be revealed via the United Way’s Facebook and Twitter accounts in the days leading up to the luncheon.

Sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and Community Bank, N.A., this year’s event will take place on March 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at The American Foundry in Oswego.

The United Way’s annual meeting is open to the public.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person and include a full lunch.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegounitedway.org or by emailing [email protected]

For more information, call the United Way office at 315-593-1900.

