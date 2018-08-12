University at Albany Announces May 2018 Graduates
Written by Contributor, Aug 12, 2018, 0 Comments
ALBANY, NY – The University at Albany congratulates the more than 3,300 students who graduated at its 174th Commencement from May 18-20. Graduates from August 2017 and December 2017 were also recognized.
Kenzie Fletcher of Mexico, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Lauren Szczesny of Central Square, NY, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy & Management.
Samantha Cutro of Oswego, NY, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nicholas Padula of Pennellville, NY, graduated with a Master of Science in Nanoscale Engineering.
Andrew Padula of Pennellville, NY, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Gabriella Schulze of Hastings, NY, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Social Welfare.