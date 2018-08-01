University Police Makes Motor Vehicle Felony Arrest

OSWEGO TOWN – SUNY Oswego University Police arrested a California resident on a pair of motor vehicle felony and related charges on July 28.

According to a press release today (August 1), Mary Elizabeth Castillo, 47, of Merced, California, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous DWI conviction and with aggravated DWI for suspected driving while intoxicated and having passengers in the car younger than the age of 16, both Class E felonies.

Police also charged her with circumventing an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor, and failure to yield or stop at a traffic sign, an infraction.

She was arraigned on July 29 before Oswego Town Justice Donald Dodd, and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.

Castillo is scheduled to return to Oswego Town Court on Sept. 10.

