‘Unplanned’ Set January 17

OSWEGO – Sanctity of Human Life Sunday (SOHL Sunday) happens every year in January, marking the anniversary month of Roe v. Wade.

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision made abortion legal in this country.

Since that decision, it is estimated that over 57 million babies have been aborted (National Right to Life/Guttmacher Institute, 2015).

In preparation for SOHL Sunday the United Baptist Church of Scriba will be showing the ground breaking film “Unplanned” on January 17 at 7 p.m.

“Unplanned” is the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey of transformation.

All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women.

As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the states, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices.

Her passion surrounding a woman’s right to choose even led her to become a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in.

Until the day she saw something that changed everything, leading Johnson to join her former enemies at 40 Days for Life and become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers in America.

Unplanned is the most important movie you’ll ever see on the most controversial issue of our time.

No matter which side of the fence you’re on, no one will leave this film unmoved.

Please join us for this very important film.

Due to the sensitive nature of the film’s content it may not be appropriate for younger viewers.

