Use Of Public Space OK’d For Several Events

OSWEGO – At its meeting Monday night, the Common Council OK’d a lot of use of public space.

The council approved the use of public space for:

• Frederick Leighton Elementary School in order to host its annual Triathlon in June, from 8 to 11 a.m.

• ARC of Oswego County for use of Veterans Park on September 6 to host the musical group FLAME.

• David Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub, 8 W. Second St., on June 22, to host the Michelle Wink Memorial fundraiser event.

• Veterans’ Council of Oswego on May 27 in order to host the annual Memorial Day Celebration.

• Oswego Little League in order to host the annual Oswego Little league 5K Walk/Run on June 1.

• Pathfinder Bank Corp. Inc., in order to install a new pole sign with landscaping area at the base at 120 E. First St.

• Theresa Moody, owner of a single-family dwelling at 58 E. Eleventh St., in order to erect a new fence.

• The Oswego Bookmobile for its annual summer literacy program “Driving Books Home.”

• Bernadette Pryor, on behalf of the Taekwondo America and the Oswego Bookmobile, in order to host a Break-a-thon fundraiser in Breitbeck Park on May 18.

The council also waived the vendor fee for the Oswego YMCA’s Dragonboat Festival to be held August 7-10.

Two requests to donate memorial benches were also approved.

Monica Waters requested to donate a memorial bench in Breitbeck Park or along Linear Park.

And, Jack Quigley requested to donate a memorial bench to the Quigley family to be placed at either Breitbeck Park or along Linear Park.

A request from David Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub, located at 8 W. Second St., for a waiver of the Noise Ordinance in order to host outdoor musical performances, was approved.

