Use Of Public Space OK’d For Several Events

OSWEGO – At its meeting Monday night, the Common Council OK’d a lot of use of public space.
The council approved the use of public space for:
• Frederick Leighton Elementary School in order to host its annual Triathlon in June, from 8 to 11 a.m.
• ARC of Oswego County for use of Veterans Park on September 6 to host the musical group FLAME.
• David Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub, 8 W. Second St., on June 22, to host the Michelle Wink Memorial fundraiser event.
• Veterans’ Council of Oswego on May 27 in order to host the annual Memorial Day Celebration.
• Oswego Little League in order to host the annual Oswego Little league 5K Walk/Run on June 1.
• Pathfinder Bank Corp. Inc., in order to install a new pole sign with landscaping area at the base at 120 E. First St.
• Theresa Moody, owner of a single-family dwelling at 58 E. Eleventh St., in order to erect a new fence.
• The Oswego Bookmobile for its annual summer literacy program “Driving Books Home.”
• Bernadette Pryor, on behalf of the Taekwondo America and the Oswego Bookmobile, in order to host a Break-a-thon fundraiser in Breitbeck Park on May 18.
The council also waived the vendor fee for the Oswego YMCA’s Dragonboat Festival to be held August 7-10.
Two requests to donate memorial benches were also approved.
Monica Waters requested to donate a memorial bench in Breitbeck Park or along Linear Park.
And, Jack Quigley requested to donate a memorial bench to the Quigley family to be placed at either Breitbeck Park or along Linear Park.
A request from David Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub, located at 8 W. Second St., for a waiver of the Noise Ordinance in order to host outdoor musical performances, was approved.
