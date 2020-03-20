Vanderkamp Offers Emergency Childcare

CLEVELAND, N.Y. – After consulting with the Oswego County Health Department and the Child Care & Development Council: Beginning Thursday March 19th, Vanderkamp will offer the Kountry Klub, an emergency program to assist families where parents must work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you need childcare tomorrow, please call us at (315) 675-3651 before 6 p.m. this evening to see if this is the right program to meet the needs of your family. Others may contact us when the need arises during business hours the day before you need childcare.

Our Parent Handbook and Registration Form are available for download at http://www.vk.org/vanderkamp-kares/

As a THANK YOU to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of this crisis, priority registration will be given to your children and additional savings applied. For other families with more than one child, Vanderkamp’s multiple child savings have always applied to all children (including the 1st) and we will continue to offer that now. For maximum flexibility, registration fees will be assessed per day not per week.

This is an early roll out of a program we have been working toward and were hoping to begin in the coming months. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we choose to work with the Oswego County Health Department and the Child Care and Development Council to be able to serve families of first responders, healthcare professionals and other essential workers in need. We apologize for the delay, however we needed to ensure we were able to run this program such that it complied with current guidelines and was as safe as possible for the children and families participating.

As we all know the situation is evolving daily, and we will continue to monitor and adjust to new guidelines as they develop. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to serve families in our community during these challenging times.

About Us:

Vanderkamp Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Cleveland NY along the North Shore of Oneida Lake. A convenient drive from several urban centers, Vanderkamp immerses you in its unique local history and the scenic natural beauty of rural Central New York with 850 acres of forests, meadows, fields, streams, and a private lake. For more than 50 years, Vanderkamp has provided a variety of annual Christian summer kamp programs and retreats attracting youth and adults from the Central New York area, throughout the state, and across the nation. We believe that every child benefits and families are strengthened by a youth’s experience at kamp. Therefore, Vanderkamp’s policy is that we never turn a youth away due to an inability to pay nor must any family bear the indignity of proving their need.

