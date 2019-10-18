Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Town of Mexico

MEXICO – State Police in Pulaski is investigating a vehicle-Amish buggy crash that occurred on State Route 3 in the town of Mexico.

On October 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a 2018 Ford Fusion, operated by William E. Twombly, 40, from Carthage, was traveling north on State Route 3 in the town of Mexico and failed to observe a horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling north on State Route 3.

Twombly struck the buggy from behind causing both occupants, Anna J. Miller and Andy A. Miller, to be ejected.

Twombly’s vehicle then struck a large rock retaining wall and a National Grid utility pole before coming to rest.

Anna J. Miller, 44, from Pulaski, suffered a severe head injury and was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition.

Andy A. Miller, 44, from Pulaski, was transported to Upstate University Hospital with back injuries.

Twombly was transported as a precaution to Upstate University Hospital.

Two horses were also severely injured and were euthanized per the owner’s request.

The investigation is continuing.

