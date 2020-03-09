Vendors – It’s Time to Join the Harborfest Celebration

OSWEGO – You can’t have Oswego Harborfest without the variety of vendors that participate in one of the Northeast largest festivals.

It’s that time again for vendors (food, arts & crafts, commercial, marketing, and farmer’s market) to apply for consideration in the July 23-26, 2020 celebration.

Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said, “The fireworks are confirmed, and we are in the process of collecting applications from music performers, but you can’t have a successful event without the numerous vendors who bring a wide range of items for our festival goers. The food is fantastic, the arts & crafts are top notch and “farmer’s market” portion of the grounds provides a tremendous promotion for the outstanding products that are produced not only in Central New York, but the entire Empire State.”

Continuing he said, “Food is a major attraction at Harborfest, and not only can festival goers purchase a hamburg, hot dog or sausage, but there are numerous unique food items that are available during the festival.”

Myles noted the festival accepts vendor applications for several categories including arts & crafts, commercial, marketing, food, and farmer’s market.

Vendors and marketing units attract thousands of visitors throughout the annual celebration and the exposure provided has proven beneficial to many of the businesses who participate in event.

Applications will be accepted until all the Harborfest venues are filled.

Myles said, “Applications can be found on our web site, www.oswegoharborfest.com, under the application tab.”

Applications can also be obtained at the Harborfest office, 41 Lake Street, Oswego N.Y. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday.

