FULTON, NY – Verda G. Downer, 86, passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020, at her daughter Sally’s home while surrounded by her loving family.

Verda was born in Ellenburg, NY, on March 26, 1933, to the late Earl and Elsie (Miller) Bolia.

Verda worked and retired after 28 years at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Kisselstein of Palermo, NY; brothers, Norman and Kenneth Bolia; sisters, Mildred Walts and Hildred Bruso.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Downer of Volney, NY; her seven children, Mona (Paul) Helmer of North Carolina, Debbie (Lynn) Clark of New Haven, NY, Douglas Downer of Conn., Henry Downer of North Carolina, Clinton (Phyllis) Downer of Boylston, NY, Sally Downer (Eric Chrisman) of Fulton, NY, and Kathy Yablonski of Hastings, NY.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Bolia and Leeward Bolia; sisters, Donna LaBombard and Linda Meyers.

Verda was a wonderful wife and mother.

She will be deeply missed.

At her request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

