; Veteran Of The Year Visits Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Donna Kestner introduced Gary Visconti who was recently named the 2019 Veteran of the Year.

He graduated from GRB High School in 1976 and three days later he was on his way to Great Lakes, Ill., with two buddies that joined the Navy with him.

Four years later, his buddies left, but he stayed for 20 years and two days.

He retired as a Chief Petty Officer in June 1996 after which he came back to this area and became involved with local veterans’ organizations.

As 2019 Veteran of the Year, he will be the hrand marshall for the Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2019.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7

a.m. at Mimi’s.

