Veterans Honored at John C. Birdlebough High School

PHOENIX – John C. Birdlebough students and staff held a special ceremony in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The school invited veterans from the local VFW in Phoenix to the event, where they were recognized for their service and sacrifice in the school’s gymnasium.

The veterans honored the audience with the symbolic folding of the American flag; the flag was then presented to the McBurnie family in remembrance of their father’s service.

JCB music students played military taps on the trumpet and sang the National Anthem.

Other students read poems, including one by an anonymous author, which reads: “It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech.”

