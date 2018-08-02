Veterans Recognized for Contributions to the Military and their Communities
Written by Contributor, Aug 2, 2018, 0 Comments
State Senator Patty Ritchie honored more than 60 veterans from Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, including more than 50 individuals who fought in World War II, at her annual “Veterans Hall of Fame” ceremony at the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg on Tuesday (July 31).
These Central and Northern New York veterans were nominated for induction into the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame by family, friends, co-workers and comrades-in-arms for their military service to our nation, and their continuing work and involvement in causes that benefit and improve our local communities, especially for soldiers and veterans.
“From critical battles during World War II, to more recent conflicts in the Middle East, these brave individuals have demonstrated what it truly means to be a hero. It is because of their willingness to serve and the sacrifices they, and their families, made that we can enjoy all of the freedoms we have today,” said Senator Ritchie. “To honor and personally thank each and everyone one of these heroes for protecting our great nation and its people is one of the most humbling experiences I will ever have.”
Joining Senator Ritchie during this special ceremony was the Deputy Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division, Brigadier General Patrick Donahoe, Fort Drum’s Deputy Division Chaplain, Major Joshua Ade -who delivered the invocation – and the 10th Mountain Division Color Guard, which posted the colors.
In addition, Jefferson County resident Callie Rapant performed the National Anthem to open Tuesday’s ceremony.
Senator Ritchie was pleased to induct the following heroes into her Veterans Hall of Fame:
Oswego County:
James Arcadi
John William Austin
Charles Callen
Bill Cosilmon
Edward Cusato
Don Davenport
William Deban
Angelo Favara
Paul Fuller
Mario Galleta
Ernest Hamer
Ronald Kringer
Laurence MacDuffie
Leo Malone
Raymond Michel
John Mieczkowski
Edwin Miller
Angelo Murabito
Robert Pattridge
William Pearson
Dante Raponi
Jim Smith
Norman Smith
James Sullivan
James Wellington
Jefferson County:
Querino Alteri
Joseph Brady
Patrick Brady
Robert Brown
David Brown
Lambert Coffin
Joseph Crossman
Pasquale Crupi
Glenn Dodge
Donald Johnson
Richard Kavanaugh
Vernon Kenworthy
Frederick LaClair
Henry LaClair Sr.
Francis LaDuc
Patrick McCarthy
Craig McNamara
Francis (Mitch) Mitchell
Charles (Chuck) Mosher
Charles (Chuck) Ruggiero Jr.
William Skye
James Suber
Lauren (Larry) Vogt
Harold Wiley
Stuart Yerdon
St. Lawrence County:
Bernard Boyer
Randy Burke
Sam Cappione
James Gardner II
James Halpen
William Hosmer
Henry Lantry
William LaPoint
Daniel McCarthy
Jerry Reed
Carl Seymour
William Twining
James Winterbottom
To read more about those honored, visit Senator Ritchie’s website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.