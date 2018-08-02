Veterans Recognized for Contributions to the Military and their Communities

State Senator Patty Ritchie honored more than 60 veterans from Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, including more than 50 individuals who fought in World War II, at her annual “Veterans Hall of Fame” ceremony at the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg on Tuesday (July 31).

These Central and Northern New York veterans were nominated for induction into the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame by family, friends, co-workers and comrades-in-arms for their military service to our nation, and their continuing work and involvement in causes that benefit and improve our local communities, especially for soldiers and veterans.

“From critical battles during World War II, to more recent conflicts in the Middle East, these brave individuals have demonstrated what it truly means to be a hero. It is because of their willingness to serve and the sacrifices they, and their families, made that we can enjoy all of the freedoms we have today,” said Senator Ritchie. “To honor and personally thank each and everyone one of these heroes for protecting our great nation and its people is one of the most humbling experiences I will ever have.”

Joining Senator Ritchie during this special ceremony was the Deputy Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division, Brigadier General Patrick Donahoe, Fort Drum’s Deputy Division Chaplain, Major Joshua Ade -who delivered the invocation – and the 10th Mountain Division Color Guard, which posted the colors.

In addition, Jefferson County resident Callie Rapant performed the National Anthem to open Tuesday’s ceremony.

Senator Ritchie was pleased to induct the following heroes into her Veterans Hall of Fame:

Oswego County:

James Arcadi

John William Austin

Charles Callen

Bill Cosilmon

Edward Cusato

Don Davenport

William Deban

Angelo Favara

Paul Fuller

Mario Galleta

Ernest Hamer

Ronald Kringer

Laurence MacDuffie

Leo Malone

Raymond Michel

John Mieczkowski

Edwin Miller

Angelo Murabito

Robert Pattridge

William Pearson

Dante Raponi

Jim Smith

Norman Smith

James Sullivan

James Wellington

Jefferson County:

Querino Alteri

Joseph Brady

Patrick Brady

Robert Brown

David Brown

Lambert Coffin

Joseph Crossman

Pasquale Crupi

Glenn Dodge

Donald Johnson

Richard Kavanaugh

Vernon Kenworthy

Frederick LaClair

Henry LaClair Sr.

Francis LaDuc

Patrick McCarthy

Craig McNamara

Francis (Mitch) Mitchell

Charles (Chuck) Mosher

Charles (Chuck) Ruggiero Jr.

William Skye

James Suber

Lauren (Larry) Vogt

Harold Wiley

Stuart Yerdon

St. Lawrence County:

Bernard Boyer

Randy Burke

Sam Cappione

James Gardner II

James Halpen

William Hosmer

Henry Lantry

William LaPoint

Daniel McCarthy

Jerry Reed

Carl Seymour

William Twining

James Winterbottom

To read more about those honored, visit Senator Ritchie’s website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

