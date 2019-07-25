FULTON, NY – Victor Cavone, 95, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Skaneateles, NY, but moved to Fulton in 1939 with his siblings and mother, Vicenza Cavone.

After 30+ years of service, Victor retired from Container Corporation of America in 1986.

Victor was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather.

His family brought tremendous joy to his life, he absolutely adored his wife of 68 years, Marjorie Davey Cavone, who passed away in 2017.

Victor was an authentic, caring and charismatic man with an amazing sense of humour.

Victor loved life, his heritage and family and was an avid golfer and diehard Yankees fan.

Victor is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Menter of Fulton; son, Mark (Cynthia) Cavone of Monroe, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Zachary (Maria) Menter, Gretchen Menter, Justin, Michael and Madison Cavone; three great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Kevin and Bentley Menter; and one sister, Josephine O’ Brien who Victor also adored.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday July 29 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on July 30, at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton.

Victor will be laid to rest next to Marjorie at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-136 in his memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...