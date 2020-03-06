Vincent J. Alfano Sr.

FULTON, NY – Vincent J. Alfano, 80, of Granby, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home.

He was born on December 30, 1939, a son to the late Benjamin and Mary (Pershall) Alfano.

He was one of nine siblings and remained a life resident of the Fulton area.

Vincent was a self-employed businessman for several years after his service in the US Marine Corps.

He enjoyed camping, going to the casino, playing cards and spending time with his family.

Vincent was predeceased by his first wife, Helen O’Bryan-Alfano and his second wife, Helen Southworth-Alfano.

Surviving are his children, Vincent (Josie Alvarado) Alfano Jr., Vicky Alfano-Ware, Tammy Holden and Timothy Southworth; grandchildren, Nicole, Natalie, Nina, Taylor, Derek, Casey, Dylan, Shane, Casey W., Kyle, Conner, Andrew and Jason; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton with a service to immediately follow.

A spring burial will be held in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.

