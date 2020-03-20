MINETTO – Violet H. Whitman, 99, of Minetto, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born in 1920, in Corning, a daughter to the late Isaiah and Charlotte Loughead Coleman. Violet retired as an accountant for Edward Lundy CPA.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Norman LaBarr and her second husband, Herbert Whitman; one son, Richard and one brother, Harold Coleman.

Violet is survived by her son, Robert (Christine) Whitman of Minetto; two step-daughters, who were both like daughters, Mary Ann Cady of Fairport and Dawn West of Georgia; two grandchildren, Ann Miller and Randy Wittmann; two great-grandchildren, Skyler and Natalie and one niece.

Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oswego. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements. For those wishing, contributions, may be made to Minetto United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, in Violet’s memory.

