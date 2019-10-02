FULTON, NY – Virginia E. Lund, 85, of Bundyville, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Monday, September 30, 2019.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mayfred and Norris Dodge; son, Johnny Dodge; two brothers, Lawrence and Ken Dodge; and two sisters, Helen Warne and Betty Morgan.

Virginia is survived by her five children, Terry (Angela) Lund, Todd (Ginny) Lund, Marty (Heather) Lund, Juanita (Jim Hughes) Lund and Lisa (Bill) Bonnie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Paura and Donna Cobb; one brother, Charles Sheldon; sister-in-law, Arlene Dodge; as well as several nieces and nephews.

As Virginia’s request there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in Fairview (Bundyville) Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

