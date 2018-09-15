Virginia M. Drake, 92

FULTON, NY – Virginia M. Drake, 92, of Volney, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 30, 1926, in New Haven, a daughter to the late Erwin and Nina Stanard Bracy.

Virginia was predeceased by her three sisters, Shirley Watson, Ida Taft and Norma Downing; and brother, George Bracy.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Drake; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102 Oswego, New York 13126, in Virginia’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...